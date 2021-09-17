Grand Island woman scammed out of $1,000

A 77-year-old Grand Island woman, told she had won millions of dollars, lost $1,000 in the fraud and almost lost another $5,000.

The scammer told the woman she needed to send money to the supposed business in order to receive her winnings.

An attempt on the additional $5,000 was “intercepted and prevented,” according to the Grand Island Police Department’s Thursday media report.

Someone was involved in helping the woman became aware of the activity, said Capt. Jim Duering.

As of now, the woman has lost $1,000.

Sometimes, a bank will compensate customers for their loss, Duering said. “But for right now she is out the money.”