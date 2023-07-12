Two people from Lexington were arrested July 1 after they allegedly threatened a Grand Island woman who owed them drug money.

Manuel Corona Ramirez and Joette Romero Pantoja came to Grand Island to collect a drug debt from a 42-year-old woman, police say.

The victim provided text messages to police that she interpreted as threatening.

She told police that Ramirez and Pantoja carry guns on a normal basis. She “has seen them threaten other people to get them to pay their drug debts in the past and interpreted this contact to be similar due to the context of why they were at her residence,” says the affidavit in Ramirez's case.

In the affidavit in Pantoja’s case, the victim said she was scared that Pantoja and Ramirez were “going to physically hurt her or shoot at her residence if the money was not paid. The victim was scared to the point of not opening her door and calling 911 to report the incident.”

The victim admitted to police that she owed a past drug debt to Pantoja and the man with her, later identified as Ramirez.

Ramirez, 28, admitted to being at the victim's house but said he was there to obtain repayment of a loan he had given her to buy a TV, the affidavit says.

Ramirez and Pantoja were located about two blocks away from the victim’s residence, and were found to be in possession of a firearm.

When searched at the Hall County Jail, Pantoja had concealed multiple baggies of methamphetamine hidden in her bra along with drug paraphernalia, the affidavit says. The methamphetamine weighed 9.6 grams.

In Hall County Court on Monday, Ramirez was charged with making terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug transaction.

Pantoja, 30, was charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug transaction.

Judge Alfred Corey set bond for each at $150,000.

Corey scheduled Ramirez's preliminary hearing for 3 p.m. July 24 and Pantoja’s hearing for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1.