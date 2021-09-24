Hall County Sheriff’s Department seeking Alda man

James Timmerman allegedly assaulted and robbed woman

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an Alda man who allegedly assaulted a woman and caused safety concerns Thursday morning at the Grand Island Regional Hospital.

As of Friday afternoon, officers still were seeking James Timmerman, 36.

Deputies arrived at the hospital at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in regard to an assault that occurred at Alda.

After talking to the woman involved, deputies determined that Timmerman had pointed a handgun at the victim and threated to shoot her at their residence at Alda at approximately 10 a.m. that day. Timmerman also allegedly physically assaulted the victim and stole items from her.

Timmerman then transported the victim to the hospital after she complained of an injury. He accompanied her into the hospital but left shortly afterward.

Timmerman should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s department. An arrest warrant has been issued for him for making terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, third-degree domestic assault, assault by strangulation, robbery and false imprisonment.

If you have information on Timmerman’s whereabouts, please contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Department at 308-385-5200 or call 911.