Hastings man included in grand jury indictments
OMAHA — A 27-year-old Hastings man is one of 23 defendants charged by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.

Carlos Astorga Torres is charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about March 23 earlier this year.

The maximum possible penalty if convicted is life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. The grand jury returned 20 unsealed indictments charging 23 defendants.

Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

