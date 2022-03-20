Hastings man serving 10½ years in prison for meth distribution

OMAHA — Christopher St. John, a 47-year-old Hastings man, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced St. John to 126 months (10½ years) in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, St. John will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

On May 30, 2019, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper encountered St. John, whose truck was broken down on the highway south of Wood River. Three grams of methamphetamine were found in the truck. Troopers then located St. John’s companion, Richard Naslund, at a nearby gas station. He was found to be in possession of an additional 40 grams of methamphetamine and admitted to distributing methamphetamine for St. John.

St. John had distributed a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine a month earlier to a cooperating individual. When interviewed after his arrest, St. John admitted to dealing methamphetamine in central Nebraska since 2018, estimating that he had delivered up to 7 pounds.

Richard Naslund was sentenced on Feb. 9, 2021, to 77 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team, which includes the FBI, the State Patrol, the Sheriff’s Offices of Hall, Adams and Buffalo counties, and the police departments of Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.