 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hastings woman receives minor laceration in weekend assault
0 comments
top story

Hastings woman receives minor laceration in weekend assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Travis L. Morgan of Hastings was arrested Saturday for allegedly attacking Savannah Masters of Hastings in the parking lot of the Island Inn, 2311 S. Locust St.

The Grand Island Police Department report indicates Morgan, 36, was observed with a knife attempting to stab Masters. The attack was reported at 9:17 a.m. Saturday.

Travis Morgan

Travis Morgan

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Masters, 35, had visible injuries from the incident.

“She had a minor laceration on one of her arms. It did not require medical treatment,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

Morgan was stopped, in his vehicle, at 10:50 a.m. at the Pump and Pantry on east Highway 30. GIPD had been given a description of his vehicle.

Morgan is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to possess any weapons.

He was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, making terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The shell surrounding our Solar System might contain trillions of mysterious objects

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts