Hastings woman receives minor laceration in weekend assault

Travis L. Morgan of Hastings was arrested Saturday for allegedly attacking Savannah Masters of Hastings in the parking lot of the Island Inn, 2311 S. Locust St.

The Grand Island Police Department report indicates Morgan, 36, was observed with a knife attempting to stab Masters. The attack was reported at 9:17 a.m. Saturday.

Masters, 35, had visible injuries from the incident.

“She had a minor laceration on one of her arms. It did not require medical treatment,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

Morgan was stopped, in his vehicle, at 10:50 a.m. at the Pump and Pantry on east Highway 30. GIPD had been given a description of his vehicle.

Morgan is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to possess any weapons.

He was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, making terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.