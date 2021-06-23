Hear Grand Island victimized in burglary

An automatic teller machine, two dollies and a small amount of liquor, much of which belonged to Hear Grand Island, were taken in a burglary sometime after last Friday’s concert wrapped up.

The items were taken from the former Greenberger’s clothing store at the corner of Third and Wheeler streets. The theft occurred sometime between 12:15 a.m. Saturday and Tuesday morning, said Brent Lindner, the founder and promoter of Hear Grand Island.

Taken were the ATM, a pair of two-wheelers “and about five bottles of booze,” Lindner said.

During the concerts, the ATM is positioned in front of Big Red Treats, right next to Railside Plaza.

After Friday’s show, Lindner wheeled the ATM and the other items into the building across the street. It’s possible that someone watched him haul the items, he said.

The ATM was owned by Mid-Nebraska Coin Op. The rest of the items belonged to Hear Grand Island.