Hit and run in Palmer sends Long Pine man to jail

CENTRAL CITY — A 48-year-old Long Pine man was arrested by Merrick County deputies after a hit-and-run accident Sunday at the Whoa and Go convenience store in Palmer.

It was reported that a black Chrysler 300M with Nebraska license plates, a male driver and a female passenger drove into the building, causing damage. The vehicle immediately left the scene without reporting the accident.

The car later was located by a deputy at a residence in the 900 block of Valmont Street in Palmer, where the male driver was located and identified as James F. Wright.

Wright was arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, careless driving, criminal mischief, having no operator’s license, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Monday, Wright was in the Merrick County Jail.

The Brown County Sheriff's office assisted in the arrest.