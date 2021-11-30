Homeless man arrested in Grand Island after altercation; says he was threatened with a knife

Two men were arrested Sunday evening after a dispute in which one of the men allegedly threw rocks through five windows in the house occupied by the other man.

Arrested were Hector Gonzalez, who lives at 1219 N. Oak St., and Mario Rios, a homeless man. They were taken into custody at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rios, 49, told Grand Island Police that Gonzalez had threatened him with a knife during a physical altercation. Gonzalez, 38, told GIPD that Rios had stolen property from him and he confronted him about it.

Gonzalez told GIPD that Rios had thrown rocks through the windows breaking them from the outside. The damage was estimated to be $500.

Gonzalez was arrested for having an active Hall County warrant. During a search of his person, police say, a black and blue pocket knife was found in his possession.

Gonzalez was arrested for making terroristic threats with a weapon, use of a weapon to commit a felony as well as the Hall County warrant for failure to pay.

Rios was arrested for criminal mischief.