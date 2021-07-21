Homeless man convicted of drug charges sentenced to four years' probation

Sean Sartin, one of two men arrested following a drug purchase in August 2020, was placed on four years’ probation last week for attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Sartin, 48, was sentenced July 15 by Hall County District Court Judge Ryan Carson.

He had pleaded no contest to the charge. As part of the sentence, he will have to pay a $1,200 probation fee and a drug testing fee of $240.

Attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class IIA felony.

Sartin and Kevin Simons of Grand Island were arrested Aug. 13, 2020, outside the Four Plex Hotel, 1808 W. Second St.

Simons was the driver of the vehicle. Sartin allegedly obtained $100 worth of methamphetamine inside the hotel.

Grand Island Police, who were monitoring the hotel, said that when Sartin returned to the car, he reached into the pocket of his shorts and handed something to the driver. After searching the center console of the vehicle, police found methamphetamine.