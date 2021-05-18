 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husband allegedly sets wife’s leg on fire, is arrested for assault
0 comments
top story

Husband allegedly sets wife’s leg on fire, is arrested for assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cuffs

A 39-year-old Grand Island man, Giannini Cervantes, was arrested after he allegedly poured alcohol on his wife’s leg and set it on fire, stabbed her in the leg and punched her in the face.

Theresa Cervantes told police that the domestic assault occurred about three weeks ago. The punch caused disfigurement of her nose and lip.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was transported to a hospital, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. Police took the report at 2323 Bellwood Drive.

Even though the alleged domestic violence occurred three weeks ago, there were indications of a possible cracked rib, Duering said. She also had swelling to her right eye.

He said he couldn’t verify the injuries to her leg because it was in a boot, apparently from a previous medical treatment.

Cervantes was arrested for first- and second-degree domestic assault.

+1 
Giannini Cervantes

Giannini Cervantes
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DMV warns of texting scam
Grand Island Crime

DMV warns of texting scam

The text messages are often from unfamiliar phone numbers that claim the recipient either owes the DMV, or is owed, a large sum of money. The recipient is then directed to click a link.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts