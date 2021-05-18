Husband allegedly sets wife’s leg on fire, is arrested for assault

A 39-year-old Grand Island man, Giannini Cervantes, was arrested after he allegedly poured alcohol on his wife’s leg and set it on fire, stabbed her in the leg and punched her in the face.

Theresa Cervantes told police that the domestic assault occurred about three weeks ago. The punch caused disfigurement of her nose and lip.

She was transported to a hospital, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. Police took the report at 2323 Bellwood Drive.

Even though the alleged domestic violence occurred three weeks ago, there were indications of a possible cracked rib, Duering said. She also had swelling to her right eye.

He said he couldn’t verify the injuries to her leg because it was in a boot, apparently from a previous medical treatment.

Cervantes was arrested for first- and second-degree domestic assault.