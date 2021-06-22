I-80 pursuit includes damage at Crane Trust, taxi ride from Alda exit

An eventful pursuit along Interstate 80 Monday night included damage to fencing at Crane Trust, after which three people hailed a cab at the Alda interchange.

Nike Stevens of Chicago was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Nebraska State Patrol. Stevens, 26, was the driver of a Jeep Patriot that also contained a woman and a child. At one point, the Patriot was traveling more than 100 mph, according to the State Patrol.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol with the case. The Jeep Patriot drove through gates and fencing at Crane Trust and came to a stop near the Platte River, said Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry.

After the crash, the three occupants abandoned the vehicle, walked to the Alda I-80 interchange and called a cab, which took them west to Kearney.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on the Patriot for speeding on I-80 near Kearney. Shortly after the traffic stop, the State Patrol received a report of an SUV traveling more than 100 mph and passing vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper was able to locate the reported vehicle, which was the same vehicle from the previous traffic stop.