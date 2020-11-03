Investigation into alleged school incident continues

Grand Island police aren’t yet certain if a crime was committed in a possible incident reported last week by Grand Island Public Schools.

The district reported Thursday that a Grand Island Senior High staff member has been placed on administrative leave over an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior. A student brought forward the allegation, which involves a high school student.

The Grand Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the charge, but it’s too soon to release any information.

“They haven’t come up with enough to establish whether a crime was committed yet,” Capt. Jim Duering said, referring to police investigators.

No arrest has been made. Duering would not say if the staff member who has been accused of improper behavior is male or female.

A year or two ago, he noted, accusations were made against a school employee. In that case, involving a 15-year-old student, police ultimately concluded that the accusations were unfounded.

But by the time the truth was found, damage had been done to the teacher, Duering said. Information had been reported, “not necessarily by our doing,” he said.