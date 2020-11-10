Kansas man in critical condition following alleged fight

A 59-year-old Kansas man is critical condition following an alleged fight at a Grand Island restaurant Saturday night.

The Grand Island Police Department was called shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the Finish Line Restaurant, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, in reference to an unconscious male.

Capt. Jim Duering said a group of individuals was sitting at a table together at the restaurant when two or three of them — including the suspect and the victim, Cresencio Arceo-Delgado, 59, of Brookville, Kan., walked off.

“The victim comes back and says, ‘I don’t want any trouble,’ but the suspect then came back, started trouble with him and hit him anyway,” Duering said. “There was an argument that happened somewhere outside of where the witnesses were sitting, but we are not sure what it was in reference to or what was going on. There is no indication of a weapon being used. He (Arceo-Delgado) was just hit with a fist.”

Duering said Arceo-Delgado was transported to CHI Health St. Francis with a skull fracture and subdural hematoma (bleeding in the brain) and on Monday was in critical condition as a result of the fight.