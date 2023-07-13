Kelli Lepler, who faces 43 theft charges involving her Grand Island monument business, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Wentzville, Mo.

Wentzville Police Officer Brandi Doyle arrested Lepler at 3:12 p.m. in Wentzville.

A warrant for Lepler’s arrest was issued July 3 in Hall County.

As Doyle was on patrol, she received notification on her Flock license-plate reading device that the driver of the vehicle was wanted. Flock is the name of the company that produces the camera system.

Lepler, 45, was arrested at the intersection of East Pearce and Luetkenhaus boulevards.

“There will be an out-of-state extradition process that will take place prior to her return for arraignment,” says a Thursday news release from the Grand Island Police Department.

GIPD thanked the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, the Wentzville Police Department “and other agencies that have assisted in serving this arrest warrant, as well as those victims and members of the public who chose to exhibit patience in this matter.”

The theft charges relate to Lepler’s business, Monument Advisors. She is accused of not delivering on paid monument orders.

Of the 43 theft charges, 36 are felonies and seven are misdemeanors. In court documents, Lepler’s earliest charge dates from Sept. 21, 2020 (theft by deception, more than $5,000, a Class 2A Felony). The most recent charge is from Feb. 9, 2023, also theft by deception, more than $5,000.

After an investigation, the Grand Island Police Department turned the case over to the Hall County Attorney’s Office in early June.

Earlier this week, Grand Island police said they were not worried about apprehending Lepler. It was, they said, only a matter of time.