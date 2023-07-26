Kelli Lepler, who was returned to Grand Island Tuesday evening, was arraigned Wednesday in Hall County Court, where she faces 43 charges in connection with the operation of her company, Monument Advisors.

Lepler, 45, was transported to Grand Island from Wentzville, Missouri, where she was arrested on a warrant July 13.

She was delivered to Grand Island by a transport company engaged by the Hall County Sheriff's Office. She was booked into Hall County Jail at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, said Chief Deputy Josh Berlie.

Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey set Lepler's bond at $150,000. A condition of the bond is that she have no contact with any of the victims in the case.

Corey scheduled Lepler's preliminary hearing for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

At a court hearing Friday in Missouri, Lepler agreed not to fight extradition to Nebraska.

Lepler is charged with 36 counts of theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. That crime is a Class 2A felony.

She also faces four counts of theft by deception totaling $501 to $1,499 and three counts of theft by deception totaling up to $500. Those seven offenses are Class 2 misdemeanors.

The crimes were allegedly committed between Sept. 21, 2020, and June 30 of this year.

The prosecutor in the case is Matthew Boyle of the Hall County Attorney's Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lepler on July 3.