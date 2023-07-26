Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, appeared walking into a Delaware courtroom Wednesday morning, where he is expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax crimes and admit to illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.The anticipated pleas are part of a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice that will likely prevent him from serving time behind bars. Instead, Trump-appointed Judge Maryellen Noreika is expected to recommend he enter a two-year probationary program.However, some Republicans in Congress are seeking to block the deal, saying the investigation into Biden's crimes was likely tainted by the White House. The House Ways and Means Committee filed court documents Tuesday, urging Judge Noreika to consider testimony from IRS whistleblowers who claim there was interference into the investigation.SEE MORE: Donald Trump Jr: Hunter Biden's plea deal 'reeks of favoritism'Under terms announced last month, Biden is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for not paying more than $100,000 in taxes on his 2017 and 2018 salary, which exceeded $1.5 million. Biden is also charged with possessing a gun while being a known drug user in 2018.Republicans claim he was given preferential treatment by the Justice Department while former President Donald Trump the GOP presidential front-runner faces multiple indictments related to his handling of classified documents and alleged hush money payments in New York.In the letter to several members of Congress, the IRS whistleblowers attorney, Mark Lytle, writes, "Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with the information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle."In the letter, first obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Lytle also says his client has worked for the IRS for more than a decade and claims to have information about alleged political interference in the ongoing probe.So far, neither Hunter Biden's legal team nor the IRS have commented on the report.
Newsy
Kelli Lepler, who was returned to Grand Island Tuesday evening, was arraigned Wednesday in Hall County Court, where she faces 43 charges in connection with the operation of her company, Monument Advisors.
Lepler, 45, was transported to Grand Island from Wentzville, Missouri, where she was arrested on a warrant July 13.
She was delivered to Grand Island by a transport company engaged by the Hall County Sheriff's Office. She was booked into Hall County Jail at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, said Chief Deputy Josh Berlie.
Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey set Lepler's bond at $150,000. A condition of the bond is that she have no contact with any of the victims in the case.
Corey scheduled Lepler's preliminary hearing for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
At a court hearing Friday in Missouri, Lepler agreed not to fight extradition to Nebraska.
Lepler is charged with 36 counts of theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. That crime is a Class 2A felony.
She also faces four counts of theft by deception totaling $501 to $1,499 and three counts of theft by deception totaling up to $500. Those seven offenses are Class 2 misdemeanors.
The crimes were allegedly committed between Sept. 21, 2020, and June 30 of this year.
The prosecutor in the case is Matthew Boyle of the Hall County Attorney's Office.
An arrest warrant was issued for Lepler on July 3.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.