Man accused of crashing into vehicle in downtown Grand Island, nearly hitting bystanders
Grand Island Police are looking for a 30-year-old man who, after being asked to leave a bar Friday night, crashed his vehicle into a nearby car, nearly striking pedestrians close-by.

A male, identified as Efrain Sebastian, had been removed from Infuse Bar, 313 W. Third St., by staff members at about 9 p.m. After exiting the bar, he proceeded to drive a black Cadillac Escalade into a parked Toyota Camry in the adjacent parking stall and onto the sidewalk.

“There were multiple individuals on the sidewalk that were nearly struck by the Escalade,” according to the GIPD Monday media report.

Sebastian then quickly left the area in the Escalade. GIPD was wanting to talk to him as of Monday morning. The address on his license and registration are not current.

GIPD Capt. Jim Duering does not know if Sebastian knows the owner of the Camry.

Sebastian will be referred to the Hall County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution on two counts of attempted second-degree assault, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

