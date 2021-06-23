Man allegedly paid teen girl for lewd photos

A 20-year-old man allegedly paid a 15-year-old girl money for lewd photographs she had sent him online, according to a report filed with the Grand Island Police Department.
The possible crime occurred earlier this week within Grand Island’s city limits. A third party reported the offense to police, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. The photos were allegedly sent via an electronic communication device.
The girl has not yet been interviewed, Duering said.
