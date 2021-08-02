Man arrested after high-speed pursuit

SHELTON — An O’Neill man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit Sunday in Buffalo and Hall counties.

Around 4 p.m. the Nebraska State Patrol received information of a Dodge Challenger driving recklessly and at excessive speeds on U.S. Highway 30 near Gibbon. The vehicle reportedly had fled attempted traffic stops by both the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at different times Sunday afternoon.

A trooper located the car near Alda on Highway 30 and attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued westbound on Highway 30, reaching speeds in excess of 140 mph, according to a news release. The suspect vehicle then began driving on county roads north of Highway 30. Shortly after, a second trooper was able to stop the car near Shelton Road and 190th Road, north of Shelton.

The driver, Dennis Nekolite, 30, of O’Neill was arrested without incident. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Nekolite was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.