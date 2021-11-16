Man arrested on two warrants after attacking woman at Grand Island apartment

Mohamad Othman was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly forced a 34-year-old female into the laundry room of an apartment building and demanded she have sex with him.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. at the Blackstone apartment building, 319 S. Walnut St.

The woman told Grand Island Police that Othman forced her into the laundry room. He allegedly told her she was not leaving, and used his body to block the doorway, according to the GIPD media report. A person passed the laundry room, which gave the victim an opportunity to escape.

GIPD say he touched a piece of her clothing before she escaped.

The woman went to a friend’s house and on her way back to the Blackstone, Othman allegedly started following her again, at which time she dialed 911 and stayed on the line. She “continued to walk toward safety, and the marked units got there pretty quickly,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

When the alleged victim identified Othman as the suspect, “he took off running,” Duering said.

Othamn was apprehended one block north of the Blackstone building.