Man on motorized toy scooter tries to flee from Grand Island police

A 35-year-old Grand Island man driving a motorized toy scooter allegedly ignored police commands to stop, resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of methamphetimine and marijuana.
Christopher Perez was arrested following the Thursday night incident.
At about 11:15 p.m., officers were observing the area of 14th Street West and North Pine Street in reference to possible drug activity.
According to Friday’s Grand Island Police Department media report, a male was observed leaving the residence at 103 W. 14th St., heading southbound on North Pine Street on a motorized toy scooter. The vehicle did not have a working headlight.
GIPD officers attempted to stop the man at West 10th Street and North Wheeler Avenue, using an overhead patrol light. The media report says the man was given verbal commands to stop but he told officers he was not going to stop and he continued to drive away from them.
He eventually was stopped and identified as Perez.
As officers attempted to place him under arrest, he pulled away from officers and fought their attempts to arrest him.
During a search of his person, 20.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, plastic baggies consistent with individual packaging for drug distribution, a portable electronic scale, drug paraphernalia and marijuana were found, police said. He was unable to provide a drug tax stamp.
Perez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, failure to pay drug dealer tax, first-offense resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (THC). He was referred for unlawful use of a toy vehicle.
By statute, a toy vehicle is one that has small tires and a small engine, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.
He said the self-propelled scooters do not move at an exceptional rate. “So it’s not like he was going to outrun us,” Duering said.