Man on motorized toy scooter tries to flee from Grand Island police

A 35-year-old Grand Island man driving a motorized toy scooter allegedly ignored police commands to stop, resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of methamphetimine and marijuana.

Christopher Perez was arrested following the Thursday night incident.

At about 11:15 p.m., officers were observing the area of 14th Street West and North Pine Street in reference to possible drug activity.

According to Friday’s Grand Island Police Department media report, a male was observed leaving the residence at 103 W. 14th St., heading southbound on North Pine Street on a motorized toy scooter. The vehicle did not have a working headlight.

GIPD officers attempted to stop the man at West 10th Street and North Wheeler Avenue, using an overhead patrol light. The media report says the man was given verbal commands to stop but he told officers he was not going to stop and he continued to drive away from them.

He eventually was stopped and identified as Perez.

As officers attempted to place him under arrest, he pulled away from officers and fought their attempts to arrest him.