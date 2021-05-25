Man stabbed in chest Monday afternoon

Thomas Franks was arrested after he allegedly stabbed Justin Rodenbaugh in the chest with a kitchen knife Monday afternoon.
Franks, 24, was identified as the suspect who engaged in a physical altercation with Rodenbaugh near the 2200 block of Second Street at about 3 p.m. Franks was observed fleeing the area and was later found hiding in a crawl space at 2023 W. Third St. He did not have permission to be in the crawl space at the time.
Franks, who lives in Grand Island, was arrested for first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted second-degree murder and trespassing.
