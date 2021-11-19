Man to jail for assault at Grand Island restaurant in November 2020

Marcos Ramirez-Ledezma, who was involved in a fight at the Finish Line Restaurant in November 2020, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years probation.
The 22-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced Oct. 25 by District Court Judge Rachel Daugherty.
He pleaded no contest to felony attempted terroristic threats. Daughtery gave him three days credit for time already served.
Ramirez-Ledezma initially was charged with first-degree assault, which is a Class II felony. The prosecution and defense attorneys reached a plea agreement.
During the course of the four years’ probation, he will pay restitution of $250 per month.
Ramirez-Ledezma turned himself in two days after a fight at the Finish Line Restaurant on Nov. 7, 2020.
According to the court affidavit, the victim underwent emergency surgery to treat multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds.