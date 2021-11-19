 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man to jail for assault at Grand Island restaurant in November 2020
0 comments
top story

Man to jail for assault at Grand Island restaurant in November 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marcos Ramirez-Ledezma, who was involved in a fight at the Finish Line Restaurant in November 2020, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years probation.

The 22-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced Oct. 25 by District Court Judge Rachel Daugherty.

Marcos Ramirez-Ledezma

Marcos Ramirez-Ledezma

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He pleaded no contest to felony attempted terroristic threats. Daughtery gave him three days credit for time already served.

Ramirez-Ledezma initially was charged with first-degree assault, which is a Class II felony. The prosecution and defense attorneys reached a plea agreement.

During the course of the four years’ probation, he will pay restitution of $250 per month.

Ramirez-Ledezma turned himself in two days after a fight at the Finish Line Restaurant on Nov. 7, 2020.

According to the court affidavit, the victim underwent emergency surgery to treat multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anthony Huber's loved ones await verdict

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts