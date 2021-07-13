Man wanted in Grand Island arrested in Guatemala

Ryan Rivera-Meister, wanted by the Grand Island Police Department for allegedly causing the death of a baby in Grand Island in 2016, has been arrested in Guatemala.

Rivera-Meister, 25, was arrested Friday in the municipality of Chahal, in the Alta Verapaz Department of Guatemala, according to GIPD.

GIPD says the arrest was made “in reference to several outstanding warrants including a warrant for intentional child abuse resulting in death, a Class I felony offense, related to an August 2016 Grand Island police investigation.”

Rivera-Meister remains in custody in Guatemala, awaiting the extradition process.

He is accused of committing child abuse intentionally, resulting in the death of a 16-month-old boy.

According to court documents, Rivera-Meister was babysitting the child on Aug. 4, 2016, at 411 E. Sunset Ave. After being taken to CHI Health St. Francis, the baby was flown to a hospital in Aurora, Colo., where he died from severe brain injuries.