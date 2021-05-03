 Skip to main content
Marijuana found inside 14 ATMs and safe during I-80 traffic stop
Marijuana stop

A man arrested near Giltner Friday during a Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop was allegedly carrying more than 400 pounds of marijuana in 14 ATMs, a large safe and a tote. (Courtesy photo)

 Courtesy photo

GILTNER — The Nebraska State Patrol on Friday arrested a Florida man who was allegedly hauling 426 pounds of marijuana in 14 ATMs, a large safe and a tote inside a van on Interstate 80.

The driver, Gilbert Fernandez, 36, was taken to Hamilton County Jail after his arrest.

At about 10 a.m., a trooper observed a Mercedes Sprinter Van fail to signal a turn while exiting Interstate 80 at the Giltner interchange, at mile marker 324. During the traffic stop, a State Patrol K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and located a plastic tote containing packages of marijuana. There were also 14 ATMs and a large safe inside the van. With the assistance of the Grand Island Fire Department, all 14 ATMs and the safe were opened, revealing that they were full of packages of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was 426 pounds.

Troopers also located approximately $9,000 in a duffel bag in the front seat of the van.

Fernandez, who lives in Cooper City, Fla., was arrested for possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug violation.

