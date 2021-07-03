 Skip to main content
Mario Chavez Jr. gets 15 to 30 years in prison for first-degree assault, animal cruelty
Mario Chavez Jr. of Grand Island was sentenced this week in Hall County District Court to 15 to 30 years in prison for first-degree assault and intentional cruelty to an animal.

Chavez was arrested Aug. 26, 2019, accused of shooting his estranged wife.

On Wednesday, Judge Ryan Carson sentenced Chavez to 15 to 30 years for first-degree assault and two years for intentional cruelty to an animal. Chavez was found guilty of killing a black cat. The sentences will be served concurrently. Chavez, 46, was given credit for 53 days served.

He originally was charged with six felony offenses. The charges dropped included criminal attempt at first-degree murder and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Chavez shot his wife, Melissa Chavez, who was 50 at the time, at 2104 N. Huston Ave.

The case was prosecuted by Hall County Chief Deputy Attorney David Medlin. Chavez was represented by Clarence Mock III of Oakland.

Mario Chavez Jr.

Mario Chavez Jr.
