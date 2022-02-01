Member of alleged Grand Island pickpocket crew has case sent to district court for trial

A 22-year-old Chilean woman, believed to be part of a traveling pickpocket crew that hit Sam’s Club in Grand Island on Dec. 14, was bound over Monday to Hall County District Court.
Amanda Matamala Contreras allegedly used a credit card stolen from Colorado to purchase $3,300 worth of gift cards from Sam’s Club.
She is charged with unauthorized use of a financial transaction device in purchasing items worth $1,500 to $5,000, a Class IV felony. She’s also charged with first-offense identity fraud and false reporting, both misdemeanors.
In her visit to Sam’s Club, Grand Island Police believe Contreras was accompanied by at least one man and possibly two.
At Contreras’ preliminary hearing Monday morning, GIPD investigator Bryce Collamore said during the course of the past year, he had been assigned about 10 similar cases — in which pickpocketed credit cards were used to buy gift cards from Sam’s Club.
On Dec. 14, Sam’s Club called GIPD to report three people acting suspiciously. The suspects matched the description of previous suspects who’d been seen on surveillance video, Collamore said.
A male and a woman later identified as Contreras could be seen on the surveillance video purchasing the gift cards Dec. 14, Collamore said.
The credit card they used had been stolen a few days earlier from a woman who was shopping at a T.J. Maxx store in Fort Collins, Colo.
Contreras, who was apprehended near Diers Avenue and State Street, presented a “driver’s license-type card” from Puerto Rico, Collamore said. She identified herself as Sophia Diaz Rivera, the name of the woman on the ID card.
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent, who arrived on the scene, said the Puerto Rican ID card was fake.
Contreras eventually told Collamore her real name and said she was from Chile. She said she was in Grand Island on vacation, Collamore said.
Authorities found that Contreras flew from Santiago, Chile, to Miami in early August, Collamore said.
The male who was with her in the checkout line was seen getting into a black SUV and driving away. Police have identified that man, but he has not been apprehended, Collamore said. He has multiple warrants for his arrest.
GIPD chased another man, who headed east on foot toward Conestoga Mall and Walnut Middle School. The pursuit took an hour and a half, Collamore said, but ended unsuccessfully when the suspect disappeared in between houses. It’s not certain that he was involved in the theft from Sam’s Club.
The suspects were not successful in stealing the gift cards.
Dana DeSimone, representing Contreras, asked Collamore if the defendant actually was seen on video swiping the credit card.
Because of the camera angle, Contreras could not be seen actually swiping the card. But her movements indicated that she was using the machine, Collamore said.
Unlike Walmart, Sam’s Club does not have a camera above each of the self-checkout lanes, Collamore said.
In response to another question from DeSimone, Collamore said Contreras was not in possession of the credit card from Fort Collins. But she did have another credit card, which had been reported stolen, a few days earlier than the other theft, from a Trader Joe’s in Colorado Springs.
Contreras, appearing via video from jail, did not speak during the preliminary hearing.
The prosecutor is Deputy Hall County Attorney Stephen West.
Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled Contreras’ District Court arraignment for 9 a.m. Feb. 15.