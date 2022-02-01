Member of alleged Grand Island pickpocket crew has case sent to district court for trial

The credit card they used had been stolen a few days earlier from a woman who was shopping at a T.J. Maxx store in Fort Collins, Colo.

Contreras, who was apprehended near Diers Avenue and State Street, presented a “driver’s license-type card” from Puerto Rico, Collamore said. She identified herself as Sophia Diaz Rivera, the name of the woman on the ID card.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent, who arrived on the scene, said the Puerto Rican ID card was fake.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Contreras eventually told Collamore her real name and said she was from Chile. She said she was in Grand Island on vacation, Collamore said.

Authorities found that Contreras flew from Santiago, Chile, to Miami in early August, Collamore said.

The male who was with her in the checkout line was seen getting into a black SUV and driving away. Police have identified that man, but he has not been apprehended, Collamore said. He has multiple warrants for his arrest.