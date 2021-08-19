Men report being assaulted with chair leg and Bud Light bottle

Early this week, one man told Grand Island Police he was struck by a chair leg. In another case, a man reported being assaulted with a Bud Light bottle and with a suspect’s fists.

On Monday afternoon, Mursal Abdi, 30, reported that he was struck in the head and hand with a chair leg. Police contacted Abshir Hussan Mohamed near the intersection of South Locust and Koenig streets in regard to the disturbance that had occurred earlier in the day.

When police talked to Mohamed, he still was in possession of an end table leg, which had two bolts protruding from it. After conferring with Abdi, police arrested Mohamed, 35, for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Both men are homeless. Abdi required stitches or staples for his abrasions, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Early Tuesday, Francisco Vela of Grand Island reported being assaulted by a mute black man, who was later identified as Sharmarke Habib. Vela, 51, said he was assaulted with a beer bottle and with fists in the alley north of the Sportsman Bar, 501 N. Pine St. The assault occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Vela had lacerations to the back of his head, his lip and his left eyebrow. His left eye was swollen shut and he complained of pain to his ribs, according to GIPD records.