Multiple shots were fired in Tuesday’s Grand Island shooting

The victim of a shooting Tuesday afternoon had his arm broken when it was hit by more than one bullet fired from a handgun.

The Grand Island 18-year-old has not been identified yet. The shooting occurred in the street on the 900 block of South Greenwich Street. That area is home to an apartment complex between Greenwich and Clark streets.

Police believe more than two people were involved in the dispute that led to the shooting.

Officers don’t believe there were other victims, but they have been working to establish who might be a suspect “and what the motive is,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police have “some pretty strong leads that we’re following up on,” but “we haven’t established any firm motives at this point,” Duering said.

Police know that multiple shots were fired, based on shell casings found at the scene and statements from witnesses. Officers also recovered some slugs, he said. They believe the weapon was a handgun.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had left the area when officers arrived.