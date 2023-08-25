Authorities are investigating the death of a Trumbull woman found along Highway 91 in Garfield County outside Burwell.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it is investigating the suspicious death of 33-year-old Amanda Summers. A 22-year-old Burwell man is in custody on charges related to the investigation.

At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from state patrol troopers in response to a reported deceased individual who had been located along Highway 91, several miles east of Burwell. Troopers and NSP investigators responded to the scene.

The state patrol said investigators arrested Calvin Measner, 22, of Burwell, early Thursday morning for obstructing a peace officer and tampering with evidence. Measner was lodged in Garfield County Jail.

The death investigation continues, the patrol said.

Burwell is about 81 miles northwest of Grand Island.