Omaha man arrested for possessing large quantity of pills

Following a traffic stop, an Omaha man was arrested during the weekend, allegedly in possession of a large quantity of pills, including Ecstasy, Xanax, oxycodone and morphine.
Patrick Ford, driving a silver Audi A4, was stopped at South Locust and West Delaware.
Officers observed the vehicle traveling north on South Locust. The traffic control signal at South Locust and Fonner Park Road turned yellow for north and southbound traffic. Police say the Audi accelerated through the signal at a speed estimated to be greater than the posted speed limit. The vehicle’s speed was confirmed via radar at 42 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted and Ford was identified as the owner and driver of the vehicle.
Ford, 19, admitted to speeding and accelerating through the intersection.
A vape pen was located in plain view in Ford’s lap and in the center console, according to GIPD. Because he’s younger than 21, he’s not old enough to possess tobacco/vape products. Ford admitted to having a controlled substance in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located a bag containing a brown crystal substance, believed to be MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy, and a glass vial of suspected LSD.
Police also located about four Xanax pills wrapped in a $1 bill, a pill bottle containing 43 oxycodone pills not prescribed to Ford, a pill bottle containing 37 morphine pills not prescribed to Ford, various vape products, numerous small plastic bags, an electronic scale and numerous empty pill capsules.
Police also reported finding a pill capsule containing suspected MDMA, funnels for filling the pills, 22 individually wrapped candies with suspected LSD dropped on them and cash suspected to be used in drug transactions. Ford did not possess a drug tax stamp.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said Ford “had kind of a smorgasbord of illicit drugs there, and some pretty dangerous stuff, too,” referring to morphine and oxycodone.
Ford was placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute Xanax, oxycodone, morphine and LSD, lacking a drug dealer tax stamp, possession of money during a drug transaction, being a minor in possession of tobacco, speeding and a traffic signal violation
The incident took place between late Friday and early Saturday, according to the Grand Island Police Department media report.