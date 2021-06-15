Omaha man arrested for possessing large quantity of pills

Following a traffic stop, an Omaha man was arrested during the weekend, allegedly in possession of a large quantity of pills, including Ecstasy, Xanax, oxycodone and morphine.

Patrick Ford, driving a silver Audi A4, was stopped at South Locust and West Delaware.

Officers observed the vehicle traveling north on South Locust. The traffic control signal at South Locust and Fonner Park Road turned yellow for north and southbound traffic. Police say the Audi accelerated through the signal at a speed estimated to be greater than the posted speed limit. The vehicle’s speed was confirmed via radar at 42 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted and Ford was identified as the owner and driver of the vehicle.

Ford, 19, admitted to speeding and accelerating through the intersection.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A vape pen was located in plain view in Ford’s lap and in the center console, according to GIPD. Because he’s younger than 21, he’s not old enough to possess tobacco/vape products. Ford admitted to having a controlled substance in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located a bag containing a brown crystal substance, believed to be MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy, and a glass vial of suspected LSD.