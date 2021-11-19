Online threat to Grand Island Schools allegedly made by teen from Wednesday gun incident

“We did actually take him into custody and had him assessed by juvenile probation for placement. And then at the same time we did a safety assessment to see if he had the means to carry out those threats,” Duering said. “The combination of those two things ended up leading us to placing him back in the home and referring him, as opposed to (taking him into) custody.”

News of the video surfaced after school on Thursday, which was good, Duering said, because the video came when schools were mostly empty.

“We didn’t have any disruptions of school that I’m aware of,” he said.

Police conducted and completed the investigation before school Friday, so students could continue their normal schedule while police ensured “some level of safety,” Duering said.

Duering does not know which school the student attends.

The GIPS news release thanked the campus school resource officers and Grand Island police. “We remain grateful for their commitment to ensuring our students, staff and community are safe.”

If parents have any questions regarding school and safety precautions, the district says, contact the appropriate principal or the school district’s central offices at 308-385-5900.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.