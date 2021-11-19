Online threat to Grand Island Schools allegedly made by teen from Wednesday gun incident

The 15-year-old male who was shooting dumpsters with a BB gun Wednesday in Grand Island has allegedly appeared in a Snapchat video threatening to shoot up Grand Island schools.
The juvenile is seen with a firearm in the video and “clearly threatening dangerous action towards schools,” according to Grand Island Public Schools.
A concerned citizen notified the school district of the video at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“Being as this is a legitimate threat, we take all matters of this nature seriously,” says a GIPS news release.
The school district contacted Grand Island police.
The release of the video turned “what wasn’t necessarily a big deal into a big deal,” Duering said.
In the video, the juvenile referred to Wednesday’s events, Duering said.
At about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a citizen notified school resource officers about the teenager who was near the area of Grand Island Senior High and appeared to be carrying a weapon. Police said the teenager was shooting dumpsters with a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun southwest of GISH.
The weapon seen in the video is a Daisy Red Ryder, which police have taken into evidence.
On Thursday night, the youth was referred to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for allegedly making terroristic threats.
“We did actually take him into custody and had him assessed by juvenile probation for placement. And then at the same time we did a safety assessment to see if he had the means to carry out those threats,” Duering said. “The combination of those two things ended up leading us to placing him back in the home and referring him, as opposed to (taking him into) custody.”
News of the video surfaced after school on Thursday, which was good, Duering said, because the video came when schools were mostly empty.
“We didn’t have any disruptions of school that I’m aware of,” he said.
Police conducted and completed the investigation before school Friday, so students could continue their normal schedule while police ensured “some level of safety,” Duering said.
Duering does not know which school the student attends.
The GIPS news release thanked the campus school resource officers and Grand Island police. “We remain grateful for their commitment to ensuring our students, staff and community are safe.”
If parents have any questions regarding school and safety precautions, the district says, contact the appropriate principal or the school district’s central offices at 308-385-5900.