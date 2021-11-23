Out by May 31: Parties reach agreement in long-running Jack Wilson dispute

The long dispute between Regency Retirement Residence and 96-year-old Jack Wilson will end with Wilson moving out of Regency by May 31, 2022.
An agreement reached Monday calls for Wilson to vacate Regency on or before May 31.
A trial was scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in Hall County District Courtroom 2, pitting Regency against Wilson, who has lived in a Regency apartment for almost 12 years. Regency was the plaintiff and Wilson the defendant.
The trial was to be presided over by former Hall County District Judge Teresa Luther.
At about 2:50 p.m., Luther announced that the parties had reached an agreement. Nicholas Ridgeway, representing Regency, announced the resolution’s three key points.
Erin Urbom, Wilson’s attorney, said the veteran may be able to say more after May 31.
In addition to setting a date for Wilson’s departure, the lawyers agreed that neither party will seek attorney’s fees from the other. In addition, the parties agreed to not disparage one another.
Regency, at 803 N. Alpha St., is a retirement village where the residents live independently.
Regency had been seeking to evict Wilson since late 2020. The retirement village says Wilson violated some of Regency’s rules.
After the court session ended, Wilson said he will comply with the ruling. Asked where he will move, Wilson said he doesn’t yet know for sure.
About 30 people attended Monday’s court appearance. Earlier in the afternoon, groups held signs outside the Hall County Courthouse, both on Wilson’s side and in support of Regency.
Ridgeway did not want to comment about the case, nor did the people on hand who supported Regency.
Wilson was asked if he had a comment.
“I guess that I still wish that there would have been a reason given for wanting to evict me. I’ve not heard anything other than vague comments about violating rules,” he said. “I’d like to know what rules I supposedly had violated.”
Regency says differences with Wilson began with a parking violation.
On Friday, The Independent ran a submission from Regency, which it called “The Other Side of the Story.”
According to the Regency story, Wilson had been letting his family enter via the garage area instead of following the usual procedures.
After a resident fell following an ice storm in December 2019, the Regency Board of Directors decided that a no-parking rule was needed by the garage door areas. From then on, visitors were to park in designated parking spaces in front of the building.
“Family members who were affected by the new no-parking rule were related to three residents. They were upset and did not like the new rule,” according to the Regency story.
Regency says that Wilson began confronting various board members asking them to change the rules. He also began “bullying and undermining” the management style of Executive Director Peg Marsh, Regency says.
“When the board did not respond to his tactics, Jack began to create a ‘new’ board,” Regency says. “Learning of his plan, the official board of directors warned him three times to stop calling meetings and harassing the residents.”
The notice of eviction was served to Wilson “because he refused to comply with the warnings of the board,” Regency says.
A 30-day notice of eviction was served to Wilson on Oct. 20, 2020. The eviction was to become effective on Dec. 2, 2020.
Local veterans have stood firmly behind Wilson, who is a World War II veteran.
Two groups of people held signs outside the courthouse shortly before 1 p.m. A handful of people, some of whom belonged to the Legion Riders, stood in support of Wilson.
Across the street, a similar number of people held signs in support of Regency. One sign said, “Homeless?? Jack Wilson owns 2 farms.” The other sign said, “Homeless?? Jack’s annual income in ‘6’ digits.”