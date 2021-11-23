Out by May 31: Parties reach agreement in long-running Jack Wilson dispute

After the court session ended, Wilson said he will comply with the ruling. Asked where he will move, Wilson said he doesn’t yet know for sure.

About 30 people attended Monday’s court appearance. Earlier in the afternoon, groups held signs outside the Hall County Courthouse, both on Wilson’s side and in support of Regency.

Ridgeway did not want to comment about the case, nor did the people on hand who supported Regency.

Wilson was asked if he had a comment.

“I guess that I still wish that there would have been a reason given for wanting to evict me. I’ve not heard anything other than vague comments about violating rules,” he said. “I’d like to know what rules I supposedly had violated.”

Regency says differences with Wilson began with a parking violation.

On Friday, The Independent ran a submission from Regency, which it called “The Other Side of the Story.”

According to the Regency story, Wilson had been letting his family enter via the garage area instead of following the usual procedures.