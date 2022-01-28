Pair arrested in Grand Island, wanted for questioning in Kearney murder

GRAND ISLAND - A Kearney couple were arrested Tuesday in Grand Island on drug and weapons violations in connection to a Jan. 16 murder in Kearney.

Joshua J. Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, were arrested on Buffalo County warrants at 8:47 a.m. at 104 W. Oklahoma St., said Jim Deuring, a Grand Island Police Department captain.

The warrants charge them with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, records indicate.

Court records detailing the cases against them are sealed because it is an ongoing investigation.

Kearney police believe Morris and Chamberlin have information about the death of Jared Garcia Shinpaugh, 31, who died in the shooting. Joseph L. Garcia, 29, also of Lexington, was shot in the incident. He was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries following the shooting and was released.

The incident was isolated, Kearney police say.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}