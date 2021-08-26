Patrick Kopke pleads no contest to three charges of theft from Nebraska State Fair

Patrick Kopke pleaded no contest Tuesday to three charges stemming from theft he committed as the Nebraska State Fair’s financial officer in 2019.

Kopke pleaded no contest to three charges of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class IIA felony.

Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler accepted the plea and ordered a presentence investigation. Kopke, 30, will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Oct. 22. The sentencing will include a restitution hearing.

Class IIA felonies carry a possible punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

Kopke’s attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian of Lincoln, said no deal was reached.

“There was no plea agreement, but he did plead no contest,” Kalemkiarian said Wednesday.

In court Tuesday, Kalemkiarian said, the attorney told the judge that “Mr. Kopke did not want to drag the State Fair Board through a trial and did not want to cost the state the expense of going to trial, flying in witnesses, and did not want to use the court’s resources on a trial. He wanted to take full responsibility for his actions.”

The theft was committed in February, July and September 2019.