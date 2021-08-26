 Skip to main content
Patrick Kopke pleads no contest to three charges of theft from Nebraska State Fair
Patrick Kopke

Former Nebraska State Fair Chief Financial Officer Patrick Kopke appeared in Hall County Court Wednesday afternoon to face three theft charges. The identity of the woman in the photo is not known. (Independent/Jeff Bahr)

 Jeff Bahr

Patrick Kopke pleaded no contest Tuesday to three charges stemming from theft he committed as the Nebraska State Fair’s financial officer in 2019.

Kopke pleaded no contest to three charges of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class IIA felony.

Patrick Kopke

Patrick Kopke

Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler accepted the plea and ordered a presentence investigation. Kopke, 30, will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Oct. 22. The sentencing will include a restitution hearing.

Class IIA felonies carry a possible punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

Kopke’s attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian of Lincoln, said no deal was reached.

“There was no plea agreement, but he did plead no contest,” Kalemkiarian said Wednesday.

In court Tuesday, Kalemkiarian said, the attorney told the judge that “Mr. Kopke did not want to drag the State Fair Board through a trial and did not want to cost the state the expense of going to trial, flying in witnesses, and did not want to use the court’s resources on a trial. He wanted to take full responsibility for his actions.”

The theft was committed in February, July and September 2019.

Kopke resigned from his job as the fair’s chief of finance and administration in November 2019. A state audit concluded that a company he created was paid nearly $150,000 in Nebraska State Fair funds and there were no invoices proving the company had done any work for the fair.

Kopke lives in Hastings.

The prosecutors are Zachary Blackman and Gail VerMaas of the Nebraska attorney general’s office.

