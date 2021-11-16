Police: Grand Island area shoppers reminded to stay alert while shopping

Grand Island Police are urging shoppers with purses in their carts to keep their eyes on the cart and not be distracted.

Police have seen a string of incidents in the Highway 281 and Diers Avenue area in which someone will distract a shopper and an accomplice will steal the wallet out of their purse, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

The criminal then hurries off to make purchases, Duering said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-5400.