 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Grand Island area shoppers reminded to stay alert while shopping
0 comments

Police: Grand Island area shoppers reminded to stay alert while shopping

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island Police are urging shoppers with purses in their carts to keep their eyes on the cart and not be distracted.

Police have seen a string of incidents in the Highway 281 and Diers Avenue area in which someone will distract a shopper and an accomplice will steal the wallet out of their purse, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

The criminal then hurries off to make purchases, Duering said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-5400.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Water cannon used on migrants at Poland border

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts