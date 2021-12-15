 Skip to main content
Puppy scam leads to death threat on Grand Island woman
A Grand Island woman was looking for a puppy. Instead she got a death threat.

The 30-year-old woman tried to buy a puppy listed on a Grand Island buy, sell and trade site. She sent $300 through a money app called Boss Money.

Although the puppy was advertised locally, the address associated with the app was not local, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. The site was part of Facebook Marketplace.

During the transaction, the person supposedly selling the puppy requested more money. Through the course of the conversation, the suspect threatened to kill the Grand Island woman and her family. He even sent a photo of the family that he found on another social media site, Duering said.

The woman has not received a puppy. The fraud occurred Sunday and Monday.

