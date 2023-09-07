Following a pursuit through portions of Hall County Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrested the Cairo man who had been eluding them.

Dominic Debraal, 20, was arrested at his Cairo home. Among other things, he was arrested for possession of cocaine.

The pursuit began at 2:44 p.m., when a Hall County deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala on Highway 281 near Old Potash Highway in Grand Island.

The deputy attempted the traffic stop because of a license plate issue.

"It was determined that the license plate was either not on file or fictitious. It didn't come back to the right vehicle," Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said Wednesday.

The driver of the Impala took off, heading north on 281, attaining a speed of about 70 mph. At that point, the deputy "disengaged" but kept the Impala within view for a while, Berlie said.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle. Within a matter of minutes, it was spotted at Highway 2 and Engleman Road.

The deputy again tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, and it took off.

At 3:30 p.m., the Impala was found, abandoned, at 130th and Prairie Road. No one was inside.

A sheriff's department canine sniffed around the vehicle and signaled the presence of drugs.

Deputies found bags that had contained a controlled substance. After learning that the vehicle belonged to Debraal, deputies took the information they'd gathered "to a judge and got a warrant signed." Berlie said.

Deputies searched the Cairo residence, which is at 401 Nubia St., and ended up arresting Debraal.

He was booked for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, unlawful display of license plates, possession of tobacco by a person younger than 21 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A firearm was found inside Debraal's residence, Berlie said.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department received assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Howard County Sheriff's Office.