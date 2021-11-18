Report of armed man causes 4 Grand Island school campuses to go into 'secure mode' Wednesday

Four of Grand Island Public Schools’ campuses briefly found themselves in “secure mode” Wednesday afternoon after a report of a suspected armed individual near Grand Island Senior High.

The campuses affected were Grand Island Senior High, Barr Middle School, Walnut Middle School and Westridge Middle School. According to GIPS Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing Mitch Roush, under “secure mode” the school doors are locked, but inside things are business as usual.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 2:45 p.m. a concerned citizen alerted school resource officers an individual, who appeared to be carrying a weapon, was near GISH. It’s not believed that the person was actually on school property.

Law enforcement was notified, and Grand Island Police had the suspect detained and in custody by 3:10 p.m.

In a statement, the GIPS said, in part: “The safety of students and staff is our first concern. We take all potential threats of this nature seriously … We also want to thank the campus SROs on staff here at Grand Island Senior High. This is the system working and we are grateful for their service and dedication to student and staff safety.”