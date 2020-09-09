Response from public helps Grand Island police locate suspect in hit-and-run

Late Wednesday afternoon, Grand Island police arrested a suspect in a Saturday three-car accident that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a passenger in one of the other cars.

Earlier in the day, police had announced that they were seeking the driver who fled the scene.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police arrested Luis Alejandro Ruiz, 21, at his home, 1011 S. Eddy St. Police said the arrest of the hit-and-run suspect was made “thanks to the rapid response of several concerned citizens.” Tips and information from the public helped identify and locate him, a news release said.

Police said Ruiz was the driver of the white 2012 Chrysler 300 that was involved in the accident, which occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Anderson and Locust streets.

“A 13-year-old Grand Island girl who was a passenger in one of the other vehicles is paralyzed from the chest down and still in critical condition,” police said in the earlier release.

The earlier announcement included only a description of Ruiz and the vehicle, as well as its license plate number. He was identified only after police made the arrest.