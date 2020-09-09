Response from public helps Grand Island police locate suspect in hit-and-run

Late Wednesday afternoon, Grand Island police arrested a suspect in a Saturday three-car accident that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a passenger in one of the other cars.
Earlier in the day, police had announced that they were seeking the driver who fled the scene.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police arrested Luis Alejandro Ruiz, 21, at his home, 1011 S. Eddy St. Police said the arrest of the hit-and-run suspect was made “thanks to the rapid response of several concerned citizens.” Tips and information from the public helped identify and locate him, a news release said.
Police said Ruiz was the driver of the white 2012 Chrysler 300 that was involved in the accident, which occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Anderson and Locust streets.
“A 13-year-old Grand Island girl who was a passenger in one of the other vehicles is paralyzed from the chest down and still in critical condition,” police said in the earlier release.
The earlier announcement included only a description of Ruiz and the vehicle, as well as its license plate number. He was identified only after police made the arrest.
Ruiz was taken into custody for leaving the scene of an injury accident without rendering aid, which is a felony offense. He also was booked for willful reckless driving.
“The possibility that he was under the influence at the time of the accident is still being investigated,” police said.
In the Wednesday morning news release, police said they were looking for information “so that he and potential co-conspirators can be held accountable for this heinous act.”
Grand Island police expressed thanks to the community “for their assistance in this sad incident, as we continue to support the families of those injured.”
