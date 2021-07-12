Saturday’s Grand Island shooting victim identified as Lucas Galusha

“But they were in very close proximity, and probably were pretty lucky to not be struck by gunfire,” he said.

The shots fired into the vehicle hit just below the windshield, on the hood and bumper, near where the occupants were sitting. The damage to the vehicle is estimated to be more than $5,000.

Officers have not had much chance to talk to Galusha.

“We’ll make sure that he’s taken care of medically first,” Duering said.

Manka, while being pursued, barricaded himself in the garage.

The officers tried to force their way in.

“He was brandishing the knife within a couple of feet of the officers when they first entered the garage,” Duering said.

Police say he did not comply with orders to exit the garage.

“The officers really did a good job. They tried negotiations. He was incredibly noncompliant the entire time, but they were able to subdue him. He never relinquished the knife voluntarily.”

Officers used “less lethal impact munitions,” such as pepperballs and OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray, to subdue the suspect.

Duering gave kudos to the officers.