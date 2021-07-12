Saturday’s Grand Island shooting victim identified as Lucas Galusha

Lucas Galusha, who was wounded in Saturday night’s shooting incident in Grand Island, was listed in good condition Monday at CHI Health St. Francis.
Galusha, a 36-year-old Grand Island man, was shot once in the abdomen, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
The shooting occurred at about 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Broadwell and 15th or 16th Street, Duering said.
Later in the evening, police arrested Tyler Manka of Grand Island in a garage near 13th Street and Ruby Avenue.
At least two shots were fired from a handgun, Duering said. A vehicle, occupied by at least two people, was shot “numerous times,” Duering said.
Police believe that Manka ditched the handgun during a foot pursuit.
As of Monday, police had not found the handgun.
“We’ve searched it twice, but we would just advise people in that area to use caution and if they see anything to call us,” Duering said, urging people not to touch the weapon.
“We don’t want that gun floating around where anybody could inadvertently come into contact with it,” he said.
The vehicle was occupied by Dustin Workman and Pedro Hernandez. Duering wasn’t sure if they were involved in the dispute.
“But they were in very close proximity, and probably were pretty lucky to not be struck by gunfire,” he said.
The shots fired into the vehicle hit just below the windshield, on the hood and bumper, near where the occupants were sitting. The damage to the vehicle is estimated to be more than $5,000.
Officers have not had much chance to talk to Galusha.
“We’ll make sure that he’s taken care of medically first,” Duering said.
Manka, while being pursued, barricaded himself in the garage.
The officers tried to force their way in.
“He was brandishing the knife within a couple of feet of the officers when they first entered the garage,” Duering said.
Police say he did not comply with orders to exit the garage.
“The officers really did a good job. They tried negotiations. He was incredibly noncompliant the entire time, but they were able to subdue him. He never relinquished the knife voluntarily.”
Officers used “less lethal impact munitions,” such as pepperballs and OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray, to subdue the suspect.
Duering gave kudos to the officers.
Dealing with an armed attempted murder suspect who had a knife in his possession and was refusing to come out “could have definitely gone a different direction,” he said. “Now, he did sustain some injuries, but they were pretty minor in comparison.”
Officers knew the suspect had a knife, but they didn’t know where the firearm was.
Hall County deputies assisted in chasing the suspect.
“Yes, they were right there helping us out. And we are very appreciative because we definitely needed it,” Duering said.
Manka, who is a convicted felon, was taken into custody at 10:54 p.m.
Police were looking for the handgun on Monday.
Duering does not know if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle when the shots were fired. “He was uncooperative and didn’t make any statements,” Duering said.
More will become known when police get a chance to talk to witnesses, he said.
Police believe Manka. 26, will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree criminal trespassing, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief totaling $5,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence and two counts each of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted second-degree assault and making terroristic threats.