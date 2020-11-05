 Skip to main content
Second Chapman man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Second Chapman man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old

Two Chapman men are accused of sexually assaulting the same 14-year-old Chapman girl at different times earlier this year.

The two men are Andrew Kreikemeier and Terry Reilly.

Kreikemeier, 31, has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child. The crime is alleged to have occurred in late May.

A preliminary hearing for Kreikemeier will be held at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 2 in Merrick County Court. On Oct. 21, Judge Stephen Twiss set bond for Kreikemeier at $50,000.

Reilly, 50, has been charged with two counts of committing first-degree sexual assault on the girl in late June.

