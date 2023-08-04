Milton Castanon Jr., a 23-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting three children between 2014 and July of this year.

At the time of some of the alleged crimes, the victims were 7 or 8 years old, according to the Grand Island Police Department. The victims, all males, are now 13 and 15.

One of the incidents was fairly recent, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. Some of the other alleged crimes took place some time ago.

According to the affidavit, the incidents occurred at a Grand Island church.

The crimes were "kind of ongoing," Duering said.

Castanon "had access to the victims via a church that one of his family members was associated with," Duering said.

The affidavit says Castanon is related to the pastor of a church. The church was not identified.

The victims said they've talked with other juveniles who have claimed to be child victims of Castanon. Some of those juveniles are scheduled to be interviewed. Some need to be identified and police have to determine if they are victims.

In Hall County Court on Monday, Castanon was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Judge Alfred Corey set bond at $350,000 and scheduled Castanon's preliminary hearing for 11 a.m. Aug. 22.