Situation with barricaded suspects in Grand Island ends with arrest of three

What began with a passenger brandishing a firearm late Wednesday afternoon led to a vigil outside Colonial Square Apartments that lasted more than four hours on a cold winter night.
More than a dozen law enforcement officers surrounded the building, at 507 E. 16th St., before the situation was resolved with the arrest of three men. The group called to the scene included the Grand Island Police Department’s tactical response unit, a canine and a drone operator.
Two of the suspects remained inside the apartment building until they were apprehended at about 10 p.m. Police later found a gun inside the apartment.
The situation began when a motorist reported that the front passenger in a black Buick Envision Essence brandished a firearm to him as they passed him on Faidley Avenue. The vehicles were traveling east on Faidley, south of Webb Road, at about 5:30 p.m. Two people were inside the Buick.
Using the license plate number, GIPD located the address associated with the vehicle.
Officers were able to detain John Armstrong, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Armstrong, a 20-year-old homeless man, resisted and obstructed officers during his arrest. Later, a defaced handgun was found under his seat.
In addition, officers observed a man walking toward the apartment. He wouldn’t stop when officers gave him commands and he went into the apartment and didn’t come back out.
Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment and gave commands for the people inside to come out. GIPD learned that Saysavanh Saiyavongsa and Alex Cruz were both inside the apartment and that both had active Hall County warrants for their arrest.
Officers continued to give commands for the barricaded suspects to exit the apartment.
GIPD sent chemical and gaseous munitions inside the building, but they failed to have an effect.
“Our tactical response team ended up going in with the canine clearing the house,” said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.
The dog found one of the suspects hiding between mattresses in one of the bedrooms. He was bit when the dog tried to detain him, Elliott said. The other suspect was hiding in a bedroom closet.
A search warrant was obtained for the apartment and the Buick.
GIPD reported they located a bag of methamphetamine inside the apartment.
Saiyavongsa, a 41-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and having an active Hall County warrant.
Armstrong was arrested for possession of a defaced firearm, making terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Cruz, a 19-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and having an active Hall County warrant.