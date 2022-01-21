Situation with barricaded suspects in Grand Island ends with arrest of three

In addition, officers observed a man walking toward the apartment. He wouldn’t stop when officers gave him commands and he went into the apartment and didn’t come back out.

Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment and gave commands for the people inside to come out. GIPD learned that Saysavanh Saiyavongsa and Alex Cruz were both inside the apartment and that both had active Hall County warrants for their arrest.

Officers continued to give commands for the barricaded suspects to exit the apartment.

GIPD sent chemical and gaseous munitions inside the building, but they failed to have an effect.

“Our tactical response team ended up going in with the canine clearing the house,” said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.

The dog found one of the suspects hiding between mattresses in one of the bedrooms. He was bit when the dog tried to detain him, Elliott said. The other suspect was hiding in a bedroom closet.

A search warrant was obtained for the apartment and the Buick.

GIPD reported they located a bag of methamphetamine inside the apartment.