Suspect accused of committing armed robbery on Monday

Maliki Mitchell, a 19-year-old Grand Island man, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a 15-year-old boy Monday afternoon in Grand Island.

Police said they believe that Mitchell and another man held the 15-year-old at gunpoint and assaulted him at 808 W. Charles St.

The youth told police that the men entered his residence and demanded property. He said the men chased him when he tried to escape several times. He was injured from the repeated assaults, including being struck by a handgun. The men took his keys and threatened to return to kill him and his mother, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell, who is listed as homeless, was arrested Tuesday at 207 N. Pine St.

On Wednesday in Hall County Court, he was charged with 10 offenses, including three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. The other charges are robbery, burglary, second-degree assault, first-degree false imprisonment and making terroristic threats.

Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel set Mitchell’s bond at $250,000 and scheduled his preliminary hearing for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in Hall County Court.

Mitchell also faces charges in two other cases.