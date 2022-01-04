Suspect allegedly robbed Grand Island CVS after attempted robbery in Salvation Army parking lot

After trying to rob a man in the parking lot of the Salvation Army on Thursday afternoon, Michael Lopez allegedly robbed CVS Pharmacy of a little more than $300.

Lopez, a 22-year-old California man, was arrested by Grand Island police after he fled the store at about 3:30 p.m.

In the Salvation Army parking lot, around 3:20 p.m., Lopez attempted to rob at least one person with a knife. A victim, Steve Spotanski, was left with a superficial injury to his index finger. Police say Lopez also tried to run over Spotanski with a motor vehicle.

While officers were interviewing Spotanski, they were alerted to the robbery at CVS.

Police say Lopez entered the drug store and directed the cashier to open multiple cash registers from which he removed cash and then fled the store.

Even though Lopez was arrested, “there’s no such thing as a happy ending for robbery,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

While the suspect is in custody, “It doesn’t untraumatize victims,” Duering said.

Lopez was arrested for second-degree assault, attempted robbery, robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.