Suspect carrying knives allegedly threatens to cut off Grand Island police officer's arms

A Grand Island man who was carrying several knives allegedly threatened to cut a police officer’s arms off before he was arrested Tuesday night.

The Grand Island Police Department came in contact with Ignacio Contreras, 57, after he reportedly threatened to burn down a food truck, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to come to a complete stop at Fonner Park Road and Sylvan Street shortly before 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, a 2021 Toyota Highlander, was identified as Contreras.

Contreras failed to notify the officer “that he had various knives concealed on his person and in the vehicle,” according to the GIPD Wednesday media report.

As GIPD conducted the investigation, Contreras threatened to cut off the arms of GIPD officer Jose Rodriguez “when he would find him,” based on the media report.

Contreras was arrested for a stop sign violation, carrying a concealed weapon (knife) and assault by menacing threats.