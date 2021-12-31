Suspect in Dinsdale burglary accused of breaking in to other Grand Island businesses

Raul Ramirez may have had a busier Tuesday night than was first thought.

The damage Ramirez allegedly did to Tom Dinsdale Automotive was reported in Thursday’s publications.

Grand Island Police believe the homeless man visited two other Grand Island businesses that same night. Both visits occurred before he arrived at Dinsdale Automotive.

Police say Ramirez, 42, broke out the rear windows of three vehicles at Roe Buick, causing about $1,500 worth of damage.

His evening allegedly began at CNH Industrial. Police say at 9:34 p.m., Ramirez recklessly crashed his motor vehicle through a secured 50-foot gate, entering the parking lot. He exited his motor vehicle and entered the factory entrance on the north side of the building.

The entrance to the parking lot is clearly posted, “No trespassing,” GIPD notes. The damage to the gate was estimated to be $5,200.

As part of a burglary attempt later in the evening, Ramirez allegedly broke two windows, damaged vehicles and started a fire at Tom Dinsdale Automotive.