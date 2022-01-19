 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in Doniphan vehicle theft arrested following pursuit
Suspect in Doniphan vehicle theft arrested following pursuit

A Grand Island man who allegedly stole a pickup near Doniphan was arrested Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol following a pursuit on Highway 136.

The arrest, near Franklin, was made with assistance from deputies in Franklin and Webster counties.

At about 8:40 a.m. Monday, the State Patrol received information regarding a vehicle theft that had just occurred near Doniphan. The stolen vehicle was a Ford F-150, which was equipped with an onboard tracking system.

Othon Robles

Ford was able to track the vehicle to a location in Webster County.

Webster County sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the vehicle and initiate a pursuit. A trooper positioned himself in front of the pursuit, which was traveling westbound on Highway 136 near Franklin.

As the suspect vehicle approached the trooper’s location, the driver stopped voluntarily. Troopers and deputies then took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The driver, Othon Robles, 25, of Grand Island was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending.

As of Tuesday, he was lodged at the Hall County Jail.

Tags

