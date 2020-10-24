Suspect sought in September jewelry heist

Grand Island police are seeking Estid Barrios, 28, in the Sept. 25 burglary at Oro-Mex Jewelers in downtown Grand Island.

An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 16 for Barrios. When he is arrested, he will be charged with burglary and two counts of criminal mischief totaling $5,000 or more.

Barrios lives at 118 N. Cleveland St.

Police reported that one or more burglars made off with $250,000 in jewelry and assorted items after cutting through a wall next to Oro-Mex Jewelers.

The burglars entered the church next door, which is Iglesia Profetica y Misionera, 408 W. Third St. They were able to cut through a cement wall and gain entry to the jewelry store, 406 W. Third St. Once entry was gained to the jewelry store, two safes were cut open.

The criminal mischief charges allege that Barrios damaged property belonging to both the church and Oro-Mex Jewelers.